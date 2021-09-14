Betty Carol Rainey of Dawson died Monday, September 13, 2021 at the Willson Hospice House.
There was a private graveside service at the Bronwood City Cemetery with the Reverend Tommy McDonald officiating.
Born in Dawson, Carol grew up in Bronwood and graduated from Terrell Academy. She completed Bachelors and Masters Degrees at Georgia Southern and then taught Business Education classes at Glennville High School. She left teaching to work with children and families at the Ga. Dept. of Family and Children's Services. Later Carol worked as a Counselor with the Ga. Dept. of Corrections where she was a positive influence on the lives of many young people.
Carol was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Colden (Snooks) and Betty Sue Carlisle Rainey.
Her son, Cole Swindell, and stepsons, Ritchie and Jay Swindell, were the loves of her life.
Carol is survived by sisters, Joy Thompson (Jimmy), Debra Sams (Joe), brother, Bob Rainey (Rhonda) and special cousin, Marinan Schramm (Tim).
She will be greatly missed by nieces and nephews who have wonderful memories of life with Aunt Carol: Susan Spurlock Copeland (Charles), Bonny Spurlock Senkbeil (Jake), Joeanna Sams Chastain (Daniel), Levie Rainey Alfaro (Ben), Carlisle Rainey (Meredith), Bennett Rainey (Brittany), Clarke Rainey (Nicole), and Thomas Rainey (Lauryn).
Please make memorials to: Friends of Bronwood Cemetery, Inc., c/o Rachel Speir, PO Box 194, Bronwood, GA 39826.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.