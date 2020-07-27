Betty Cofer Glass, 87 of Albany, GA, died July 27, 2020 at the Joe Anne Burgin Nursing Home in Cuthbert, GA. Graveside funeral services will be held Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Riverside Cemetery, Albany, Ga. Rev. Shane Mullins will officiate. Social distancing will be required.
Mrs. Glass was born in Tifton, GA on December 30, 1932 to Clarence and Linnie Kendrick Cofer. She graduated from Tifton High School and was employed with Southern Bell Telephone in Tifton, GA in 1953. Mrs. Glass moved to Albany, GA in 1969 and worked with Southern Bell until her retirement in 1983 after thirty years. She was a member of the Albany First Church of the Nazarene and the Sam's Sunday School Class. Mrs. Glass was also a former member of the Grandmother's Club, the Telephone Pioneers, Golden Key Club and Senior Friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hubert Glass, a brother, Lonnie Cofer and a great-grandson, Ray Johnston.
Survivors include her children, Wayne (Judy) Glass of Albany, GA, Ruth (Mike) Hambric of Albany, GA and Judy (Jesse) Hendricks of Newton, GA, five grandchildren, Christina Toneygay, Clayton, GA, Ann (Glen) Strickland, Onalaska, TX, Heather (Michael) Lanier, Amy (David) Dodgen, all of Newton, GA, Erica (Kip) DuPree, Albany, GA, and seven great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.