Betty Cox Odom, age 89, died November 3, 2020 at Oaks at Oakland Plantation community. A Graveside service will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery with Rev. Roy Cook officiating.
Mrs. Odom is now united with her late Husband, A. C. (Tony) Odom and her sister Cynthia Cox Nichols.
A native of Early County, GA, Mrs. Odom was born to the late Lester & Emma Lorean Wilkerson Cox. She graduated from Early County High School before moving to Albany in 1950 where she began her working career as a Southern Bell telephone operator. She was the financial secretary for Calvary Baptist Church for many years, worked at Lilliston, an agricultural implement company, and her last job was a legal secretary to the Colonel in the legal department at the Marine Corp Logistics Base. There was a break in employment when she chose to be a stay-at home Mom.
God is good and we praise Him for making a way through Jesus Christ for us to be reunited again one day. Mrs. Odom is resting with her Lord and Savior. We will miss her every day but we grieve with hope. She is healed!
We would like to thank the many caregivers God placed in our lives through these last few years to help provide loving attention and care especially the staff at the Oaks at Oakland Plantation.
Survivors include two daughters, Pam Phagans (Mike), Karen Goff (Tommy); three Grandchildren, Danielle Phagans Powell (Chris), Dustin Goff (Julia), Jared Goff (Maggie); four Great Grandchildren, Grace Powell, Ellie Powell, Vivian Goff & Lila Goff.
The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring to may make contributions may contribute to Alzheimer's Association, South Georgia Regional Office, 225 East 2nd St., Tifton, GA 31794
