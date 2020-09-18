Retired Probate Judge Betty Everritt Wise, 90, of Bronwood died peacefully at her home on Friday, September 18, 2020. She was surrounded by her family. A private service is planned.
Mrs. Wise was born on August 17, 1930 in Dawson, Georgia. She was the daughter of Raymond F. and Alleathia Hardy Everritt. She attended Terrell County schools and business school. She began her career in Terrell County Probate Court at the age of 16 working as a clerk. She was elected to the office as Probate Judge on January 1, 1969 and served in that capacity until her retirement December 31, 1996. Her community remembers her as a fair and respectful servant to everyone.
Judge Wise was a faithful member of Bronwood United Methodist Church. She truly loved her Lord, her church and her church family. She was an active member of the Dawson Business and Professional Women's Club as well as the Golden Kiwanis Club. She served on the Terrell County Cancer Board as well as many other community organizations.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wise was preceded in death by her husband, John Godwin Wise; her brother, William Everritt; a granddaughter, Jennifer Kay McLendon; and her son-in-law, Mike McLendon. She is survived by three daughters, Ann W. McLendon, Joan W. Morris (Kim), and Karen W. Hartsfield (Henry). She especially loved her grandchildren and she was "Grandma" to, Leslie M. Odom (Hunter); Meagan M. Johnson (Colby); Cameron G. Morris; Allie M. Coker (Chase); Kyle Law (Bobbie Kaie) and Katie L. Shernisky (Lance). Her newest loves were her great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Abigail Odom; Kaia Law and Miles Johnson. She also had many nieces and nephews and cousins to round out her family tree. Her special friends were her caregivers, Joanne Stewart, Johnnie Buchanan and Betty Scott.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bronwood United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 9, Bronwood, GA 39826 or Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA 31707.
