Betty Jean McEachern Fiveash, 92, of Leesburg, GA died Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Lee Co. Health and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Mr. Mike Cox will officiate. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Albany, GA.
Born in Ashford, AL, Mrs. Fiveash had resided in Leesburg, GA for the past twenty years moving from Albany, GA. She was a homemaker and was of the Baptist faith and preceded in death by her husband, John Ray Fiveash, her parents, Arostis McEachern and Carrie Barksdale McEachern, a brother, Bill McEachern, a sister, Mary Elizabeth Smith and a granddaughter, Caitlynn Fiveash.
Survivors include a daughter, Jill Fiveash Harrell (Rodney), Leesburg, GA, a son, Bubba Fiveash (Stephanie), Enumclaw, WA, grandchildren, Alex, Tiffany, Emily, Anthony, Kyle, Eric, Shelley, Robin, Summer and great-grandchildren, Rodney, Trevor, Kailynn, Joey, Evan, Reba, Shepherd, Dylan, Matthew and Caroline.
The family will receive friends Thursday, February 13, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers those desiring make memorials in memory of Betty Jean McEachern Fiveash to the resident activities programs at Lee County Health Care and Rehabilitation.
The family is at the residence of Jill and Rodney Harrell, 1837 GA Hwy 195, Leesburg, GA, 31763.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
