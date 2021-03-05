Betty Lutishia Gober Bullard, 94, of Camilla died Friday, March 5, 2021 at Pelham Parkway Nursing Home.
Graveside funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Sunday, March 7 at Oakview Cemetery. Rev. Chad Boyd will officiate.
Born July 9, 1926 in Madison County, GA, Mrs. Bullard was the daughter of the late Henry Jackson Gober, Sr. and Willie Jo Bray Gober. She was also preceded in death by her husband, William Webb Bullard, Jr. and siblings, Henry Jackson Gober, Jr., Priscilla Gober Green, Martha Gober Sharp, and William Joseph Gober.
Betty came to Mitchell County in 1950 to work at the Mitchell County Hospital. She met and married William Webb Bullard, Jr. They were married for over 57 years until his death in 2008. Along with working at Mitchell County Hospital, Betty also worked for Dr. Oliver Gunter and Dr. Abe and Dr. Zeny Magat. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Camilla.
Survivors include two daughters, India Sumner (Gene) of St. Marys and Lu Bullard of Camilla; a son, William Webb "Bill" Bullard, III (Lydia) of Camilla; grandchildren, Frank Eugene Sumner (Mega), Kimberly Lutishia Yarborough (David), BrayAnna Bernier (Mitch), William Webb "Will" Bullard, IV; great grandchildren, Tyler E. Yarborough, Isaiah E. Sumner, Emalee Lutishia Sumner, Rylee J. Yarborough, Sarah B. Sumner, Olivia Jane Bernier, Charlotte B. Bernier; brothers-in-law, Eugene Green of Danielsville, Harrell Sharp of Hopeful, Fred Bullard (Marion) of Camilla, and Louie Bullard (Bobbie) of Macon; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Camilla, PO Box 414, Camilla, GA 31730 or charity of your choice.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
