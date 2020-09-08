Mrs. Betty Gogarty Foster, 89 of Albany died Wednesday Sept 9, 2020 at the Willson Hospice House.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday 4:00PM at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Robert Greene will be officiating. Everyone is welcome to attend but social distancing is required.
Born in Whigham, GA, she was the daughter of Lester Moore and Pansy Logue Moore. Mrs. Foster was a member of Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church where she was in the XYZ Sunday School Class and Circle #4. She was a member of NARFE #643, Women of the Moose #1462 and Mended Hearts #165. Mrs. Foster was a member of American Legion Aux #90, AARP, Accredited visitor of Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital and Professional Secretaries Inc. She has held numerous officer jobs including President of various organizations. Mrs. Foster was an avid bridge player and loved to dance. Everyone knows her as Mrs. Santa Claus at Chehaw State Park.
Survivors include her husband Samuel J. Foster Sr. of Albany; two daughters Kitza Andrews and her husband Steve of Bonifay, FL; Karla Gogarty of Marietta, GA; a son Kendall Gogarty of Ft. Pierce, FL; her sisters Mary Collins and her husband Lynwood of Whigham, GA: Grace Stallings and her former husband David (deceased) of Cairo, GA; Stepchildren Joey Foster and his wife Jackie of Dublin, GA; Cynthia Williams and her husband Robert of Dudley, GA; Angela Williams and her husband Carl of Brooklet, GA; Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Willson Hospice House, 320 Foundation Ln, Albany, GA 31707 or Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA 31707.
