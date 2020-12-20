Betty Carolyn Goodman Mock, age 91 of Columbus GA, passed away on December 19, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 pm on December 22, 2020 at Milford Baptist Church, Leary, GA with visitation 30 minutes prior to the service.
Rev. Tim Mock will officiate the service with burial to follow at Milford Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mrs. Mock was preceded in death by her husband Dr. William Lindsey Mock of 58 years, three sisters Leola Goodman Dunlap, Lucy Goodman Earnest, Pauline Goodman Kidd, and two brothers, Clarence Henry Goodman and Jesse Leonard Goodman. She is survived by many devoted nieces and nephews.
Betty, the daughter of the late Jesse Lee Goodman and Ola Jackson Goodman was born March 16, 1929 and raised in Baker County, Georgia. She was a resident of the Harris County and Columbus, GA area since 1961.
After graduation from Elmodel High School, Betty attended Georgia College and State University (formerly GSCW) in Milledgeville, Ga. She received her Bachelor of Science in Education degree in 1950. In 1952, she earned her Master's in Counselor Education from the University of Georgia. Her first two years of teaching began in Ocilla, GA and she then taught for four years in Elberton, GA.
Her outstanding teaching career continued when she moved to Columbus, where she was a Guidance Director in Muscogee County schools for most of her last 22 years of teaching.
Betty was a devoted Christian and a very active member of Morningside Baptist Church. She enjoyed gardening and loved to fish, but paramount in her life was spending time with family and friends.
Memorial gifts may be made in her memory to Milford Baptist Church, 427 Milford Church Road, Leary, GA 39862.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home, 401 E. Broad Street, Camilla, GA is in charge of arrangements.
