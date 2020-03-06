Betty Jane Tingle Hatcher, 89, of Albany, GA, died March 3, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Robert Greene will officiate. The committal service will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 at 1:00 PM at Westview Cemetery in Monticello, GA. Dr. Keithan Tucker will officiate.
Mrs. Hatcher was born in Monticello, GA on July 17, 1930 to the late William Grady and Nell Smith Tingle. She graduated from Monticello High School and attended The University of Georgia where she received her teaching degree in 1951. She was a member of Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority, the Junior League of Albany, and Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church.
Mrs. Hatcher moved to Albany, GA in 1951 to teach school at Sherwood Elementary and met her future husband, James T. "Jimmy" Hatcher. They were married on June 21, 1953. She taught at Sherwood elementary for over twenty years and loved cooking and fishing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jimmy Hatcher.
Survivors include her sons, Jimmy (Carol) Hatcher of Atlanta, GA and Grady T. "Bubba" Hatcher of Lee County, GA, her grandchildren, Hunter (Kathryn Widman) Hatcher of Atlanta, GA, Lauren Elizabeth Hatcher of Charlotte, NC, Jessica Blaire (William Augustus) Holbrook of Atlanta, GA and Mallory Leigh Hatcher of New York, NY. She will dearly miss her three great-grandchildren, Hallie Grace Holbrook, Camille Kate Holbrook, and Grayson Widman Hatcher.
The Hatcher family is also indebted to the wonderful caregivers who attended Mrs. Hatcher during the final months of her illness, Joan M. Johnson, Janet Harris and Pam Oliver.
The family will receive friends on Sunday from 2:00 PM until 3:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions in memory of Mrs. Hatcher to Albany Community Hospice, 320 Foundation Lane, Albany, GA, 31707 or to Porterfield Memorial United Methodist Church, 2200 Dawson Rd., Albany, GA, 31707.
Mathews Funeral Home
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
