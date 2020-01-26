Albany, GA
Betty Holley Albert
Betty Holley Albert, 93, of Albany, died Friday, January 24, 2020.
Mrs. Albert was born in Macon, GA and had lived in Albany since 1942. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas James Albert, Sr., and her son Baxter Ellis Albert.
She is survived by her children: Bonnie Bridges, Leesburg, Patti McGough (Donnie), Macon, GA, and Douglas Albert, Jr., Albany; 8 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren.
Kimbrell-Stern is in charge of arrangements.
