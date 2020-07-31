Betty Hufstetler Heath, 90, of Dawson, Georgia, passed away July 31, 2020, at the Mattie H. Marshall Center of Magnolia Manor in Americus, Georgia.
Private graveside services will be held on Monday, August 3rd at 11:00 a.m. at the Cedar Hill Cemetery in Dawson, Georgia. The family wishes in lieu of flowers that donations be made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund (phone #: 781-237-3800 Email: info@curealz.org) or to the Methodist Home for Children and Youth (P.O. Box 2525, Macon, GA 31204 phone #: 478-751-2800).
