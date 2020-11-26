Betty Jane Davis Stroud, 80, of Leesburg, GA died November 27, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held Tuesday at 1:00 pm at Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery. Rev. Bruce Smith will officiate.
A native of Worth County, Mrs. Stroud was born to the late Elzy Jackson and Ruby MacDonald Davis on December 16, 1939. She grew up in Albany, GA and attended Albany High School. Betty married Virgle Stroud and moved to Lee County, GA in 1964.
Betty was a gifted singer and guitarist. She was a member and lead singer of the band Boot Hill Express for eighteen years and entertained people at venues near and far. In her later years, Betty gave of her time and talents and performed around the area at local nursing homes. After retirement, Betty worked with her sister at Pelham's Grocery on Jefferson St. She was a member of New Hope Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Liani Carpenter, and siblings, R.J. Davis, Aline Anderson, Hazel Puckett, Travis Davis, Foster Davis, Jack Davis and Sara Daniel.
Survivors include her husband, Virgle E. Stroud, Sr., Leesburg, GA, sons, Virgle E. "Gene" Stroud, Jr., Lee County, GA, Rocky Stroud, Walnut Cove, NC, Jack D. (Kathy) Stroud, Germanton, NC, daughters, Jo (Marshall) Driver, Crawfordville, FL, Luanne (Jimbo) Woodard, Lee County, GA, siblings, Rex (Colleen) Davis, Albany, GA, Huey (Angie) Davis, Lee County, GA, Celia Rogers, Georgetown, GA, nineteen grandchildren, and forty-five great-grandcildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, those desiring may make memorials in memory of Betty J. Davis Stroud to the American Cancer Society, 804 Cherry Street, Ste. A, Macon, GA 31201.
