Mrs. Betty Jean Reynolds, 87, of Baconton, passed away on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, at her daughter's home in Leesburg. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., on Friday, May 21, 2021, at Life Church of Leesburg, 588 Fussell Rd, Leesburg, GA 31763. The funeral service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Matthew Schluckebier, Rev. Gary Collier, Rev. Edward Sherrod and Rev. Josh Toomey officiating.
Born on April 29, 1934, in Wilcox County, Mrs. Reynolds was the daughter of the late J.W. and Elsie Cole. She was known as "Yellow Rose" to many which is a Cherokee name. She was a loving and devoted homemaker who loved God and her family above all. She enjoyed flowers and crocheting. Mrs. Reynolds was a faithful member of East Albany Church of God for many years where she enjoyed singing and praising God with her family. When able she was most recently attending Life Church of Leesburg with her family. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Reynolds was preceded in death by her two sons, James LeRoy Reynolds, Jr. and William Franklin "Frankie" Reynolds.
Survivors include her beloved husband of 70 years, James LeRoy Reynolds, Sr.; children, Joanne Bunn of Leesburg, David Reynolds and Bobbie of Baconton, Tammy Lightfoot and Calvin of Leesburg; 14 grandchildren and several great and great-great-grandchildren. Joseph W. Jones Funeral Home of Leesburg has been given the honor to serve the Reynolds family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.