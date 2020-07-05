Betty Jo Smallwood Broome, 83, passed on from this life on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Lexington Medical Center in West Columbia, SC. Out of concern for the safety of family and friends alike, a private graveside service for immediate family will be conducted at Crown Hill Cemetery. Rev. Ben Steffens will officiate. Born on December 20, 1936, she was a native of LaGrange, Georgia having resided most of her life in Albany. She was retired from over 30 years with Coats & Clark, Inc. and was a member of the Assemblies of God and attended The Church at The Groves. Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Oran Lee Broome, her daughter, Linda Gail Humphries, her grandson, Jason Derrell Humphries, and siblings, Gordon Raymond Smallwood, Winford Melvin Smallwood, Sara Ann Smallwood, Mary Faye Smallwood, Joyce Mae Smallwood, Richard Avery Smallwood, and Ray Lewis Smallwood. Survivors include her daughter, Sandra Broome Manley (Ed), Lexington, SC, son-in-law, Cecil Derrell Humphries, Lee County, GA, grandchildren, Edwin Manley, Jr, M.D., US Navy. (Amy N.), Silver Springs, MD, Brian Lee Manley (Katie M.), High Point, NC, Andrew Clay Humphries (Debbie P.), Fortson, GA, great grandchildren, Julia R. Manley, Silver Springs, MD, Grace E. Manley, Silver Springs, MD, Riley L. Manley, High Point, NC, Kaylie M. Manley, High Point, NC, Harper G. Humphries, Fortson, GA, Everly A. Humphries, Fortson, GA, and her brother, Billy Grady Smallwood (Melba), Lagrange, GA. Mrs. Broome will lie in state on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Mathews Funeral Home from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. for friends who might like to come by and pay their respects. Social distancing and masks will be expected. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Betty Jo Smallwood Broome to The Church at The Groves, 130 McIntosh Farms Road, Leesburg, GA 31763. To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
MarciaMarker said:
I will miss your wonderful smile. You looked like my mother, your sister, Maxine, so much. Rest In Peace with your family, Uncle Don.
