Betty Johnson, age 74 of Warwick died on Thursday July 18, 2019 at her residence.
Services will be held at a later date.
Mrs. Johnson was born January 20, 1945 in Americus, Ga to the late William Hart and Tussie Castelberry. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, John Johnson, three daughters Brenda (Adam) Cruce, Beth Broadway and Betsy Johnson, along with grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Reflection Cremation and Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Tifton, GA 31794
(229) 445-3616
