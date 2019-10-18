Betty Batton Kicklighter, 85, of Albany, died Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Her memorial service will be Saturday 2 PM at Kinchafoonee Baptist Church. Rev. Melvin Slappey and Rev. Mark Spraggins will officiate.
A native of Ocilla, Mrs. Kicklighter was a Beautician and a member of Kinchafoonee Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Betty Sue Cox, brother, Henry Batton, sisters, Ann Hester and Grace McKinnon.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Phillips (Michael), grandchildren, Jamie Stalvey (James), Donald Lee, great grandchildren, Lilee Akins (Kaleb), Deven Peek, Nicholas Stalvey, great great granddaughter, Kylee Akins, sister, Mickey Hinson and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Friday 6:30 to 7:30 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
www.mathewsfuneralhome.com
