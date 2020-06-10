Mrs. Betty Maxine Chambers Knowles died at her home on Tuesday, June 09, following an extended illness. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Mrs. Knowles was born in Milan, Georgia and graduated from Milan High School. She was employed as a telephone operator in Macon before moving back to Milan and marrying James Clarence Knowles in 1953. She worked at Leon Stanley's Clothing Store in Milan for many years, and at the age of 79, retired from the Telfair County School System with twenty-five years of service. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed cooking wonderful meals for her family and delivering her homemade specialty foods to family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, James Clarence Knowles. She is survived by a son, Charles (Sue Ann) Knowles of Milan; daughters, Kathy Knowles of Milan and Beth (Glenn) Westberry of Dawson; four grandchildren, Ramsey (Alison) Knowles, Cena (Ignacio) Knowles-Maldonado, Zachary Overturf and Bo (Andrea) Westberry. three great-grandchildren, Marley, Lilah and Ford Knowles; brothers, Max (Margaret) Chambers and Floyd (Faye) Chambers; sisters, Frankie Johnson, Ramona Duckworth and Helen Rutledge; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. The family asks to be in your thoughts and prayers and kindly requests no food or flowers. In lieu of both, please contribute to a charity of your choice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.vaughnfh.com. Vaughn Funeral Home of McRae has charge of arrangements.

