Graveside funeral services for Betty Folmar, 95, of Albany will be held Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at 2:00PM at Pinecrest Memory Gardens in Pelham. Rev. Nathan Fowler will officiate. Born July 29, 1926 in Donaldsonville she was the daughter of the late Dr. H.C. and Louise Mosley Harris. Mrs Folmar passed away Friday, March 11, 2022 at her daughters home in Albany. She was married to Howell Angus Folmar who preceded her in death. She was owner and operator of Harris Jewelry. She is survived by her daughter, Anne Myers (Michael); two grandchildren, Justin Myers and Ryan Myers; great grandchildren, Cameron Myers, Shaylan Woodham, Daisi Woodham, Alice Myers, Emily Myers and Lyric Myers, and one brother Harry Harris (Anne). She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and a son, Harris Alan Folmar.

