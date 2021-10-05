Betty Ruth Connell Gamble, 89, of Albany, GA died Wednesday, September 29, 2021 at her daughter's residence in Leesburg, GA. Graveside funeral services will be conducted Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at Riverside Cemetery. Rev. Jeff Carter.
Mrs Gamble was born in Griffin, GA on September 28, 1932, daughter of Millard and Ruth Connell. She moved to Albany, GA on April 21,1956 when she married the love of her life Thomas Clayton Gamble. For the next thirty three and a half years they raised their two daughters by example to treat others with respect, kindness and dignity.
Family being the cornerstone of her life and with her passion for baking she opened a family run business Albany Cake Supply for many years. Mrs. Gamble absolutely loved her five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, and enjoyed every minute she spent with them.
She was one of the strongest ladies you would ever meet, overcoming many challenges, however she never got over losing her husband. Her love and devotion for him was just as strong for him as the day they married..
She was preceded in death in addition to her parents and husband by a grandson, Timothy Hill Walker.
Survivors include daughters, Lisa Gamble, Leesburg, GA and Cheryl Gamble Cassell (Tim), Denver, CO., three grandchildren, Boston Brown, Leesburg, GA, Joey Cassell, Denver, CO,, Sunni Walker, Leesburg, GA and great-grandchildren, Amanda Walker, Matthew Hirtes all of Leesburg, GA and Nick Cassell, Denver, CO.
