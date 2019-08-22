Funeral Services for Ms. Betty Jean Silas, of Camilla, Georgia, will be held Friday, August 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Open Door Church of Praise, 7828 US 19, Camilla, Georgia 31730. Interment will be held at Oak View Cemetery, Martin Luther King, Jr. Road, Camilla , Georgia 31730. Dr. Joe R. Thomas, Pastor. Reverend Gary C. Sanders, Sr., Officiating. Her remains will lie in repose from 10:00am until the hour of service. Visitation Services will be held in our Chapel, Thursday, August 22, 2019 from 6:00pm-8:00 pm. Her siblings and the Silas Family, Entrusted Professional Services to Alvin and Tina Lofton at Lofton Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 334 Sunset Avenue, Newton, Georgia 39870. 229-734-4915. "Celebrating Life, With a Fitting Farewell"
