Betty Singleton Foister was born November 26, 1934 in Mitchell County and died Thursday, February 25, 2021 at her home surrounded by family and friends. She was the youngest daughter of Walter Washington Singleton and Julie Avy Bostick Singleton in the Branchville-Hopeful Community.
Graveside services will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, February 28 at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church with Rev. Conrad Salter officiating.
Please practice social distancing and other measures such as a mask due to Covid-19.
Betty was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who spent her entire life as a homemaker and raising her children. She was truly the matriarch of the family always providing love and support. It gave her great joy being with children and grandchildren. She was a loyal friend and neighbor always reaching out to those in need. She was a graduate of Hopeful High School as valedictorian of her class.
Survivors include son, Scott Foister (Kim) and daughters, Cindy Foister and Pam Dean (Kerry); grandchildren, Josh Dean, Nikki Burch, Ashley Burtt (Ryan), Tyler Foister (Caroline); great grandchildren, Dean Burch, Avey Burch, Anna Kate Burtt and Patrick Burtt.
Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Durward Foister; brothers, Eugene Singleton, Lorenzo Singleton; sister, Frances Foister and nephew, Greg Singleton.
Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, 5008 Vada Road, Climax, GA 39834.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.