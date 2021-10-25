Mrs. Betty Sparling Feldmann, 84, of Albany died Tuesday October 26, 2021 at Cordelia Manor in Cordele, GA.
Her graveside funeral service will be held Friday 2:00PM at Floral Memory Gardens. Rev. Ronnie Kinsaul will be officiating.
A lifelong native of Albany, she was the daughter of Ernest A. Iler Sr. and Nina Grace Varnum Iler. Mrs. Feldmann was a graduate of Albany High School and was a Senior Sales Director with Mary Kay Cosmetics for 42 years.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Gracie Bobenia and a brother Ernest A. Iler Jr.
Survivors include her husband Walter Feldmann of Albany; two children Eddie Sparling of Albany; Lynn Sparling Rosenfeld and her husband Jeff of Leesburg; three grandchildren Justin Sparling, Emily Rosenfeld and Brianna Rosenfeld.
Those desiring please make donations to the Margaret Jo Hoggs Alzheimer's Center, 229 N. Jackson St. Albany, GA 31701.
