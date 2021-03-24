Betty Rose Banister Hutchinson, 87, met her Savior around noon on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. Mrs. Hutchinson was the daughter of the late Charlie J. and Mattie Lou Waller Banister. She is survived by her husband, Will H. Hutchinson, Jr.
A private family interment will be held at Zion Hope Baptist Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Matthew Hobby, Caleb Johnson, Andy Hardin, Tommy McBride; nephews, Joe Blackstock, David Blackstock, and her great-grandsons, Drew and Bo Hardin, Eli McBride, and Smith Hobby.
Mrs. Hutchinson was dearly loved by her surviving children: Rose Newman (Archie), Leesburg, GA; Donna Hobby (Ricky), Tifton, GA; Jill Johnson (Johnny), Albany, GA; her grandchildren: Monica Hardin (Andy), Wilmore, KY; Matthew Hobby (Sarah), Tifton, GA; Caleb Johnson (Jennifer), Rincon, GA; Kelly McBride (Tommy), Hendersonville, TN; Joye Ellis, Tifton, GA; and great- grandchildren: Hannah, Leah, Drew, and Bo Hardin; Smith and Reese Hobby; Brianna and Chloe Johnson, Londyn, Eli, Lola, and Sam McBride.
Mrs. Hutchinson was the beloved "matriarch" of her family. She enjoyed planning gatherings for them, particularly holidays and their annual vacation trip of 57 years to Lake Weir. Her fifteen great-grandchildren lovingly called her "Ma" which always brought her delight. All would agree, "Her children arise and call her blessed, her husband also, and he praises her." Proverbs 31:28.
Mrs. Hutchinson was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church where she taught 4th grade Sunday School for over 50 years. Many children heard the plan of salvation from her lips. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren look forward to carrying forth her legacy.
Flowers accepted or donations may be made to Northisde Baptist Church Building Fund, 4605 Murray Avenue, Tifton, Ga. 31794., or Sherwood Christian Academy, 1418 Old Pretoria Road, Albany, Ga. 31721.
Albritton Funeral Directors is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the online guest register at www.albrittonfuneral.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.