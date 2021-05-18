Betty Sue Lovell, 81, of Valdosta, GA, formerly of Leesburg, GA died Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Fellowship Home at Brookside. Graveside services will be held Thursday at 2:00 p.m. at Leesburg Cemetery. Rev. Ken Chancellor will officiate. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Lakeside Baptist Church.
Betty Sue Lovell was born on August 18, 1939 in Elba, Alabama. Her parents were William and Voncille Morrow Wise. On August 3, 1955, Sue married Jimmy Lavon Lovell of Columbus, Georgia. Sue was a devoted wife and mother, spending the majority of her young married life focused on raising their five children while Jim was deployed on US Navy aircraft carriers across the globe. In 1971, Jim, Sue, and their children made Leesburg, Georgia their home as Jim finished out his military service. She was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church and was a respected member of the Lee County community.
Sue loved flower gardening and bird houses and was an accomplished cook. She was also committed to studying her King James Bible daily. Most of all, Sue loved spending time with her family and when she wasn't with her family, she was talking about her family. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband of forty-eight years, as well as her brothers Frank Wise and Lloyd Wise.
Sue moved to Valdosta in 2013 and resided at Fellowship Home at Brookside. She was dearly loved by her children and grandchildren and also by her family at Fellowship.
Sue is survived by her five children: Jimmy Lavon Lovell, Jr and his wife Terri of Dawsonville, GA; Steve Lovell of Hamilton, GA; Mark Lovell and his wife Pat of Opelika, AL; Jeff Lovell and his wife Lori of Valdosta, GA; and Suzanne Lovell of Leesburg, GA. She also leaves behind her brother, Fred Wise and his wife Georgia Lou of Columbus, GA and her sister Judy Chancellor and her husband Kenneth of Dothan, AL. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Sue Wise Lovell to Lakeside Baptist Church, 2806 N. Jefferson St., Albany, GA, 31701.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
