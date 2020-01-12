West Palm Beach, FL
Betty L. Thompson
Betty Ledbetter Thompson, 91, of West Palm Beach, FL, passed away on Dec. 25 at Fountainview Assisted Living.
Memorial services will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 15 at Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home, 410 E. Broad St. (Moultrie Rd.), Camilla, with Rev. Scott Stanfill officiating. Interment will follow in Oakview Cemetery, Martin Luther King Jr. Rd., Camilla.
Visitation will be from 10:30 - 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, before services, at the funeral home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Drewry Ledbetter Sr. and Bess McNair Ledbetter of Camilla; her husband, Ivan Clovis Thompson Jr.; a son, Ivan Clovis Thompson III; brothers, James Drewry Ledbetter Jr. and Jack McNair Ledbetter Sr.; and a sister, Laura Ledbetter Mullis.
Mrs. Thompson was a native of Camilla, Ga., a graduate of Camilla High School, attended Brenau University in Gainesville, Ga. and was graduated from the University of Georgia where she was a member of Delta Delta Delta Sorority. She moved to Norfolk, Va., where she was a social worker and school teacher for many years. She was a member of Freemason Street Baptist Church there. She and her husband owned a mens' clothing store and operated a home based bed and breakfast for several years in Norfolk. After her husband's death, she moved to Albany, Ga. where she was a member of First United Methodist Church and the Fellowship Sunday School class. She lovingly called Georgia "the blessed state" and Camilla "the blessed city". She had a keen sense of humor, a sharp mind for her age and was an avid bridge and mahjong player. She had numerous friends and had met many at her new home of six years, Fountainview Assisted Living.
Survivors include her daughter Drewry Dimpflmaier (Mark Jr.), granddaughters, Laura Long (Kodi), Wasilla, AK, and Elizabeth Dimpflmaier, Orlando, FL; grandson, Mark Dimpflmaier III, Charlotte, N.C.; great grandson, Cooper Long; great granddaughter, Chloe Long, both of Wasilla, AK; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to Freemason Street Baptist Church, 400 E. Freemason St, Norfolk, Va. 23510; FUMC Albany, 307 Flint Ave., Albany, Ga. 31701 or to a favorite charity.
Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
