Betty West
Albany, GA
Betty Jean West
Betty Jean West, 77, of Albany departed this life on Friday August 30, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted September 7, 2019 at 11am New Hope Full Gospel Church, 1610 West Oakridge Drive, Albany, GA., where Elder Ervin Peterson serves as pastor. Pastor Nathaniel Brown will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery, 120 Old Pretoria Road. Repast will be held at New Hope Full Gospel Church following the interment. Family will receive friends at 258 Wiregrass Way.
Martin Luther King
Memorial Chapel
Albany, GA
229-435-4813

Tags

Stay Informed

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.