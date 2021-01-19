Mrs. Betty Wilson McDonald, 91, of Albany, passed away on Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral service will be held at Andersonville National Cemetery on Friday, January 22, 2021 with burial to follow.
Mrs. McDonald was born on April 23, 1929 in Bainbridge, GA to the late John A. and Tommye Willie Wilson. Her loving husband of 58 years, John Henry McDonald preceded her in death in 2007. Mrs. McDonald was known as a Sweet, Southern, Sassy, Spark of Light, who loved her family, loved travelling and loved fashion. She became famous during the Covid 19 pandemic era for her Video Fashion Show which can be seen on various social media formats and was featured on several nation-wide television shows. She was a "2000 Hour" volunteer for Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital, and will be honored with a Memorial Volunteer Brick in her name. Her volunteer efforts included greeting at the Cancer Center and sewing bears for the pediatric department. As the daughter of a share cropper father, she was very proud and honored to have been able to travel to 48 states, participated on 18 cruises and visited several foreign countries. Mrs. McDonald was a member of Covenant Presbyterian Church of Albany and will be remembered as one who brought Light, Joy and Laughter to all she met.
She is survived by her niece Claire and husband Glenn Fournier, their son Michael Fournier and fiancé Madeline Held; her niece Pat Henderson and husband Bob Quibodeaux, their children Julie Quibodeaux, Brian and Erica Quibodeaux; and her great, great niece Madison Ann Quibodeaux.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home was given the honor to serve the McDonald family.
