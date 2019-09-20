Albany, GA
Bettye Jean Robinson (Bynum)
Ms. Betty Jean Robinson of Albany, Georgia on Sunday, September 15, 2019 entered into the joy of her master, Jesus Christ, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany, Georgia. Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Bethel AME Church at 217 South Washington Street, Albany, Georgia. Interment to following in Riverside Cemetery 200 Cotton Avenue Albany, Georgia.
Elliott Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31701
(229) 436-3553

