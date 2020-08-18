Beulah C. Harris

Mrs. Beulah C. "Tina" Harris, 80, of Albany, Georgia departed this life Saturday, August 15, 2020 at her residence. Funeral services will be held Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 A. M. in St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, 44055 Highway 62, Leary, Georgia. Meadows Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences to the family by visiting Meadows' website at www.meadowsofalbany.com
