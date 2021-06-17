Beverly (Bev) Kathleen Wendorf Ward, 75, died Sunday, May 30, 2021, at her home in Albany, GA, after illness of several years. A Celebration of Life service for Bev will be Saturday, June 26, 2021, 11:00 AM at Albany Grace Church of the Nazarene, 3000 Gillionville Road, Albany, GA. Rev. Hilton Gillespie, Rev. Susan Beverly, Rev. David Miller and Rev. Steve Hood will participate. Bev was born on February 23, 1946, in Oakland, CA. As World War II wound down, her parents, Bob and Doris Wendorf, moved the family back to New Jersey. Beverly grew up in south central NJ - around the Pitman, Glassboro, Clayton and Franklinville areas. She graduated from Glassboro High School in 1964. After high school she attended Goldey-Beacom College on a work/study, job/scholarship sponsored by the Du Pont Company in Wilmington, DE. After graduation, she worked in offices in Pitman, NJ. Beverly met Gilbert Ward in 1966. They were married on February 29, 1968, until her death, a total of 53 years. Gil worked for the U.S. Navy. He and Bev moved with his job to the Philippines, Barstow (CA), then back to New Jersey working at the Philadelphia Naval Shipyard. Their final move was to Albany, GA, in 1994. The highlight of all our assignments was Subic Bay in the Philippines where we adopted our beloved daughter, Rebecca Lea Ward Hatt, After moving to Albany, Bev served on the Foster Parent Review Board for several years. She was active in National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and Albany Grace Church of the Nazarene until illness kept her home. Beverly was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Donald Wendorf. Survivors include her husband Gilbert Ward, her daughter Rebecca Lea Ward Hatt and son-in-law James Hatt (Dallas, GA); 3 grandchildren Parker Ward Hatt age 7, Kingston Hayes Hatt age 5 and Bryn Everleigh Hatt age 4; Beverly's sister-in-law Mary Wendorf of Rio Grande, NJ, and 2 nieces, Donna Marie and Mary Beth.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to: District Nazarene Missions International (NMI) Treasurer Eunice Hood, 164 Springlake Drive, Leesburg, Georgia 31763
