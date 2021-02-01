Beverly Hudgins Randall Foss, age 72 of Oakwood, GA, passed away on Wednesday, January 27, 2021, of complications from Covid-19.
Beverly was born on April 26, 1948 in Blakely, GA to her father- Lepold (LP) Hudgins and mother- Iris Milford Hudgins. Beverly was retired from the Dougherty County Public Service Department and had worked at a Hall County Recycling Center in Flowery Branch, GA until her illness.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, daughter - Kelly Ann Randall, brother - Leon Hudgins, sister- Sue Hudgins Barber, nephew- Jaime Hudgins, and is survived by her sons - Tommy Randall, Paul (Ana) Randall and Chris Foss, grandchildren - Jeff Randall, Jennifer Randall, Nicole Randall, Blake Randall, Camerin Randall, Hunter Foss, Great grandchildren - Jeffrey Randall and Liam Ortiz, niece - Denise Barber Hernandez and sister in-law Kathy Hudgins.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.hillsidechapelfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Hillside Chapel Funeral Home, 1190 Mcever Rd, Gainesville, GA 30504.
