Bill Couch Laye, 87 of Cuthbert, GA passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at his residence. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 in the Rehoboth Baptist Church Cemetery near Shellman with Rev. Paul Buckhiester officiating.
Mr. Laye was born on August 19, 1931 in Shellman the son of the late Kirby Lawrence and Reese Hilton Lay. He was a member of the Shellman United Methodist Church for more than 50 years. He served as Chairman of the Trustees for many years.. He was a Veteran serving 2 years in the Army and 5 years in the National Guard during his service he was stationed in Stuttgart Germany. He was the plant superintendent for Peerless Manufacturing, land owner and ran the family farm, an avid gardener and loved to travel. He was preceded in death by his parents and 2 brothers, Jeff Laye and Jack Laye.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia S. Laye of Cuthbert, a son, William Kirby Laye of Carrollton, GA.
The family will receive friends at the residence at 2129 US Highway 82 East Cuthbert, GA. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shellman United Methodist Church P. O. Box 85 Shellman, GA 39886.
LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME
CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148
