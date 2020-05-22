Mr. Billie Joe Davis, 82, of Sylvester, died on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Mr. Davis was cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Mr. Davis was born on December 22, 1937 in Worth County, to the late Clarence Connell and Martha Louise Davis. He was retired from Robins Air Force Base after 33 years of service, where he served as a Computer Technician with the secret service. He loved working on cars and being outdoors.
Survivors include his sisters, Nancy Davis of Albany and Judy Slappey of Sylvester; brother David Rowell Sr., of Charleston, SC.; a host of nieces and nephews; special friend, Hazel McDowell of Sylvester.
Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his sisters, Gwendolyn Boutwell and Jane Rowell; nephews, Mark Boutwell and Allen Slappey.
Please sign our online guest registry at www.banksfh.com.
Banks Funeral Home in Sylvester is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.