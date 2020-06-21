Billie Sue Swann Fitzgerald, 88, of Americus died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Americus. Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Robert Lewis will officiate. Born April 9, 1932 in Newton, GA, Mrs. Fitzgerald was the daughter of the late William Rufus Swann and Lucille Ruby Adams Swann. She was married to the late Willie Reid "Billy" Fitzgerald and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Haire, two sons, Christopher Smith and Dexter Smith, a sister, Wanda Kay Swann, and a brother, Roger Swann. Mrs. Fitzgerald was a seamstress and a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Survivors include three daughters, Lucille Bunnell of Fayetteville, NC, Elizabeth Faulk of Tallahassee, FL, and Susan Davis (Kenny) of Leesburg; two sons, Marshall Smith (Marilyn) of Lakeland, FL and Charles Fitzgerald of Elmodel; one step-son, Bill Fitzgerald (Shelby) of Moultrie; three sisters, Betty Cook of Albany, Anne Holman of Blakely, and Judy Easom (Donny) of Leesburg; 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.
Service information
11:00AM
1253 Coon Pond Road
Newton, Ga 39870
