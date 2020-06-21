Billie Sue Swann Fitzgerald, 88, of Americus died Friday, June 19, 2020 at Magnolia Manor Nursing Home in Americus. Graveside funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 23 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Robert Lewis will officiate. Born April 9, 1932 in Newton, GA, Mrs. Fitzgerald was the daughter of the late William Rufus Swann and Lucille Ruby Adams Swann. She was married to the late Willie Reid "Billy" Fitzgerald and was also preceded in death by a daughter, Janice Haire, two sons, Christopher Smith and Dexter Smith, a sister, Wanda Kay Swann, and a brother, Roger Swann. Mrs. Fitzgerald was a seamstress and a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church. Survivors include three daughters, Lucille Bunnell of Fayetteville, NC, Elizabeth Faulk of Tallahassee, FL, and Susan Davis (Kenny) of Leesburg; two sons, Marshall Smith (Marilyn) of Lakeland, FL and Charles Fitzgerald of Elmodel; one step-son, Bill Fitzgerald (Shelby) of Moultrie; three sisters, Betty Cook of Albany, Anne Holman of Blakely, and Judy Easom (Donny) of Leesburg; 15 grandchildren, 30 great grandchildren, and 4 great great grandchildren. Parker-Bramlett Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. To sign the online guest registry, visit our website at www.parkerbramlett.com.

To send flowers to the family of Billie Sue Fitzgerald, please visit Tribute Store.

Support Local Journalism

Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today.

Service information

Jun 23
Graveside
Tuesday, June 23, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. Carmel Baptist Church
1253 Coon Pond Road
Newton, Ga 39870
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Graveside begins.

Tags

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.