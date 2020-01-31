Albany, Ga.
Billy D. Carswell
Billy D. Carswell, 83, of Albany, GA, died January 29, 2020 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Graveside funeral services will be held Saturday at 2:00 PM at Crown Hill Cemetery.
Pastor Bruce English will officiate. Military Honors will be provided by the United States Navy and the American Legion.
Mr. Carswell was a native of Crisp County, GA and lived in Albany, GA most of his life. He graduated from Albany High School and joined the United States Navy where he served in Submarine Service.
Mr. Carswell was a self-employed electrician, a member of the Loyal Order of The Moose # 1285 and was a Baptist by faith. He was an experienced pilot owning and flying his own aircrafts, he was a fisherman, hunter, loved seafood, loved his family and wanted to live each day to the fullest and was always ready for any adventure. He was Truly Loved By His Loving Wife, Children and Family. He was our "Dad". We will Forever Miss You and Know We Will See You Again!
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Bernice LaVerne Carswell, his children, Jeff (Sylvia) Carswell, Cliff Carswell, Bruce Carswell, Terry (Kelly) Carswell, Tammy (Robert) Pinnero and Ryan (Alex) Carswell all of Albany, GA, fourteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
