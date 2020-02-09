Billy Gene Daniel, 85, of Albany. Ga died Friday, February 7, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted Monday, February 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
Born in Sales City, GA, Mr. Daniel had resided in Albany, GA all of his adult life. He was retired from USS Agri Steel and loved fishing, music, playing the guitar in his earlier years and loved his family. He was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church and was preceded in death by his parents, John Wesley Daniel and Annie Mae Turner Daniel and a daughter, Genie Brewer.
Survivors include his wife of fifty two years, Dorothy Lee Dawson Daniel, Albany, GA, his children, Myra Dykes (Jimmy), Moultrie, GA, Karen Boyd (Lawrence), Robin Mays, Leesburg, GA, Frank Sadler, Albany, GA, Keith Sadler of Albany, GA Pam Klias, Albany, GA and Bill Daniel (Shannon), Warwick,. GA, grandchildren, Shanda Hurst, Wesley Dykes, Danny Mays, Billy Boyd, Hayley Boyd, Wendy Haire, Eric Klias, McKenzie Daniel and Megan Daniel and five great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Monday, February 10, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral hour at Mathews Funeral Home.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
