Billy Jack Jones, Sr., 77, of Albany, GA, died September 1, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Joe Poitevint will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Billy Jack was a native of Colquitt County, GA born to the late Willie and Rachel Jones. He moved with his family at a young age to Albany, GA and graduated from Albany High School in 1959. Billy Jack was the owner and operator of B.J.'s Contract Service and loved to travel, fish, hunt and camp. He was a Baptist by faith.
Survivors include his wife, Joann P. Jones and a son, Billy Jack "Jacky"(Micki) Jones, Jr of Albany, GA, a daughter, Angie Jones (Keith Callaway) of Lee County, GA, three brothers, Tommy (Latrell) of Lee County, GA, Joe (Joann) Jones and Gary Jones all of Worth County, GA, three grandchildren, Candice (Josh) Chapel of Albany, GA, Kristy (Kody) Woolbright of Atlanta, GA and Billy (Kristi) Jones, III of Lee County, GA and three great-grandchildren, Winston, Judah and Lillian and one on the way, Benjamin Jack.
The family will receive friends Wednesday from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make memorials in memory of Billy Jack to Southwest Cancer Coalition, P.O. Box 1962, Albany, GA, 31702.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.