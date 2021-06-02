Billy Ward, 85, of Albany, died Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at the Willson Hospice House.
His memorial service will be 11 AM Saturday, June 5, 2021 at Amazing Grace Baptist Church. Rev. Morris Harpe will officiate.
Born in Zebulon, GA, Mr. Ward had lived in Albany since 1968 and helped open Pantry Pride Grocery Store. He was a member of Amazing Grace Baptist Church, an active deacon and an avid fisherman.
He was preceded in death by his first wife Virginia Ward, sons Tim Ward and Richard Ward.
Survivors include his wife Pat Ward, Albany, sons, Billy R. "Buster" Ward, Jr. (Donna), Tallahassee, FL, Darrel West, Jr., Orlando, FL, daughters, Vicki Ward McClung (John), Leesburg, Tammy Ward Fletcher (Bill), Midland, GA, Tammy West, Orlando, FL, brother, Jimmy Ward (Astra), Hiawassee, GA, 22 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Amazing Grace Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Amazing Grace Baptist Church Brotherhood Fund, 2217 Ledo Road, Albany, GA 31707.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
