Billy Fair Ramsey
Mr. Billy Fair Ramsey, 86, of Albany, passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 PM, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home. The family will visit with friends one hour before the service. Interment will follow at Floral Memory Gardens.
Born August 21, 1933 in Dougherty County, Mr. Ramsey was the son of the late Benjamin Fair Ramsey and Delia Wingate Ramsey.
Mr. Ramsey was of the Christian faith and was baptized at the age of twelve. He graduated from Albany High School in the class of 1950. He worked at Globe Department Store during high school. Mr. Ramsey retired from the City of Albany, Water, Gas and Light Commission from 1951-1982 as a meter reader and customer service manager. He served in the United States Army as a Military Police from 1954 until 1956.
Mr. Ramsey was preceded in death by his daughter, Nancy R. Harville and his sister, Estelle R. Kelly.
Survivors include his wife, Ludie Brown Ramsey; 3 sons, Stephen L. Ramsey and his wife Beverly, Michael F. Ramsey and his wife Rosa and Billy W. Ramsey and his wife Patricia, all of Albany; 2 daughters, Lynne R. Curtis and her husband, Tye of Commerce, and Carol R. Letson and her husband Reggie of Jackson; 15 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; 2 sisters, Daisy R. Smith of Douglasville and Dimple R. Wills of Gainesville; 3 brothers, Jimmy W. Ramsey and his wife Mary Frances , Benjamin C. Ramsey and his wife, Carolyn and E. Bruce Ramsey and his wife, Alice, all of Albany.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Service information
Feb 27
Visitation
Thursday, February 27, 2020
12:00PM-1:00PM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
Feb 27
Service
Thursday, February 27, 2020
1:00PM
Hall & Hall Funeral Home
