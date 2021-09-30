Offers go here

BILLY SAULS

  • 0

Billy Guerry Sauls, 82, of Shellman, GA passed away on Thursday, September 30, 2021, at his residence surrounded by his family. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 4, 2021, in the Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Jackie Williams and Rev. Carson Chambless officiating.

Billy was born on January 1, 1939, in Terrell County, GA the son of the late Dupont Guerry and Annie Melton Sauls. Billy attended Georgia Southwestern University for a year before he started farming in 1958. He also had a love for construction in building ponds and running an excavator. His favorite name was Che-Che, which he was affectionally called by his grandkids. He was always calculating & writing lists for his next adventure. He always had a funny phrase or story to share. His laugh was contagious. Each morning he and his boys sat around the breakfast table making plans for the day. If he called you "Bud", you knew you were a friend. He was one of a kind and will be greatly missed. He was a member of the Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon for many years. He was preceded in death by his parents and a half-sister, Maxine Beard.

Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Frankie Sauls of Shellman, 2 daughters, Robin (Vince) Barfield of Shellman and Julie (Chris) Irvin of Albany, 3 sons, Guerry (Brandi) Sauls, Jason (Hallah) Sauls and Jack (Paula) Sauls all of Shellman, 13 grandchildren, Cole (Anna) Barfield, Samantha Willis, Alex Barfield, Garrett Sauls, Lucas Sauls, Josey Sauls, C. J. Sauls, Brett Sauls, Jared Sauls, Ragan Sauls, Bailey Irvin, Holden Irvin and Maggie Irvin and 5 great grandchildren, Rachel Barfield, Colt Barfield, Cade Barfield, Rylee Willis and Jett Willis.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 PM on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the funeral home Memorials may be made to Phoebe Hospice at 320 Foundation Lane Albany, GA 31707 or to the Bethlehem Freewill Baptist Church in care of June Howard P. O. Box 271 Shellman, GA 39886.

LUNSFORD FUNERAL HOME

CUTHBERT, GA 229/732-2148

To send flowers to the family of BILLY SAULS, please visit Tribute Store.

