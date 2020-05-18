Billy Mac Shivers 86 of Cumming, Ga. passed away Saturday May 16, 2020 at the Towne Club at Windmere in Cumming, Ga. Private family graveside services will be conducted Tuesday in the Shivers Family Cemetery near Ft. Gaines, Ga. with the Rev. Randy Stokes officiating.
Mr. Shivers was born Mar. 21, 1934 in Ft. Gaines, Ga. the son of the late Bernard Olin and Lillian Durham Shivers. He graduated from the Ft. Gaines High School and graduated from the University of Georgia in 1956. He was in the Air Force ROTC, and a member of Sigma Chi fraternity, while at the university. He was a 1st Lt. in the Air Force and a Captain in the Air Force Reserves. He obtained a Juris Doctorate from John Marshall School of Law and was a member of the Ga. Bar Association. He was a member of the Mt Gilead Baptist Church near Ft. Gaines, Ga.
He is survived by a sister-in-law Mickie Powell Shivers and several nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, 2 sisters Marian Shivers Edwards and Juanita Shivers Ellzey; 3 brothers Everton Olin Shivers, Inman Broughton Shivers and Merrille Mercer Shivers.
Lunsford Funeral Home
Cuthbert, Ga.
229/732-2148
