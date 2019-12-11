Bishop Mary Louise Pearman Knighton, 80, triumphantly transitioned to glory on December 3, 2019, with her eyes looking toward heaven. Her funeral service will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Greater Life Ministries Church in Shellman, Georgia. Dr. Apostle Timothy Miller will deliver the eulogy. Interment will follow at East View Cemetery in Shellman.
Bishop Knighton is survived by her two older sisters and younger brother: Dora Martin, Laura McDaniel, and Willie (Phyllis) Pearman, Jr. She leaves to cherish an incomparable legacy and precious memories to four daughters: Karen (Tommy) Johnson, Deborah (Walter) Flowers, Laura (Eugene) Powell, and Tangela (Eugene) Carlton; a granddaughter reared as her daughter, Chatori (Juan) Leslie; her grandchildren: LaTasha (Keith) Price, Donnell (Natischa) Harvey, Brandon Peak, Darius Flowers, Celeste Moore, Travious Powell, Temeisha Moore, Walter Flowers, Aldrany (Tory) Bishop, Precious Peak, Willie Coleman III, Morgan (Bikeem) Spann, Amiya Carlton, Karon Johnson and Ethan Carlton; Charlene Walton, who she regarded as a daughter; Daru Burrows, whom she reared as a grandchild; a special caretaker, Ky'onna Johnson; and a host of great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her Greater Life Ministries family.
Albritten's Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-5895
www.albrittensfuneralservice.com
