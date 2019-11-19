Blanche G. Akridge, 86, of Albany, GA, died November 17, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be held Wednesday at 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home. Pastor Matthew Schluckebier and Pastor Allen Bingham will officiate. Interment will follow in Crown Hill Cemetery.
A native of Valdosta, GA, Mrs. Akridge was born to the late Charlie and Jeffie Mae Ball. She moved to Albany, GA in 1940 with her family and after the death of her father the family moved to Orlando, FL. Mrs. Akridge returned to Albany, GA. She attended Albany High School and was married to her husband, Raymond at the age of 15. They moved to Atlanta for two years before returning to Albany, GA, where she lived the rest of her life.
Mrs. Akridge was a homemaker, mother, terrific cook and accomplished seamstress. She was a member of Life Church and the Senior Sunday School Class. Mrs. Akdrige was a former member of The Elks, Ladies of Nasah and the Moose Lodge. She was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Evette Beckham.
Survivors include her husband, Raymond P. Akridge, Sr., a daughter, Brenda (Ed) Cawley, a son, Ray P. Akridge, Jr all of Albany, GA, and a son Ronnie (Deborah) Akridge of Lee County, GA, a sister, BeBe (Ed) Sutton of Orlando, FL, four grandchildren, Todd (Nicki) Spindler, Blain (Christina) Beckham, Matthew (Tara Marie) Curren and Daniel (Kerri) Curren and six great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friend Wednesday from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Mathews Funeral Home.
Those desiring may make contributions to The Salvation Army, 308 W. 2nd Ave, Albany, GA, 31701.
To sign our online registry or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
Mathews Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA 31721
(229) 435-5657
