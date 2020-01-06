Graves, GA
Blanche Morgan
Blanche McCarty Morgan, 91, of Graves, Georgia passed away quietly at her home on January 4, 2020. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held for family and friends between 5:00 and 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Harvey Funeral Home, 184 Crawford Street, NE, Dawson, GA 39842.
Blanche was born in Telfair County, Georgia on December 16, 1928 to James Freeman McCarty and Mildred Louise Brown McCarty. She attended Dodge High and then moved to Macon, where she worked at a shirt company. When the shirt company transferred her to Dawson, she met Roy Eugene Morgan, her husband of sixty-four years. Blanche was the manager of the Terrell High School Lunchroom for several years and the owner of a ladies' dress shop, the Pixie Shop on Main Street. Roy passed away March 19, 2016. At a later date, Blanche's remains will be buried alongside Roy's in the Burch Family Cemetery in Telfair County.
In addition to her parents and her husband, Blanche was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Joseph Rizer. She is survived by her son, Roger Lynn Morgan and his wife, Jerilyn; daughter, Gayle Morgan Rizer; and several nieces and nephews.
Harvey Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Dawson, GA 39842
(229) 995-2104
www.harveyfuneralhome.com
