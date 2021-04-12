Bobbie Ann Bridges Baker, 90, formerly of Albany, GA, passed away at Aurora - Brule Care and Rehab in White Lake SD. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 2:00 pm at Mathews Funeral Home. Committal services will be at 4:30 pm at Colquitt City Cemetery in Colquitt, GA. Rev. Billy Hanna will officiate. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:30 until the Funeral Hour.
Bobbie was born November 30, 1930, in Newton, GA, to the late Robert and Ollie Bridges. Coming from Colquitt, GA, she had resided in Albany since 1950. She retired from AT&T with forty years of service. She was a devoted member of First Free Will Baptist Church and a member of the K and K Sunday School class. Church and family were very special to her.
In addition to her parents Bobbie was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years Buddy D. Baker Jr., her son Dwight David Baker, and her daughter Torri Dianne Harman. Survivors include her daughter - in - law Ruth Anna Baker of Plankiton, SD, grandchildren Cody Ray Harman of Albany, GA, Gage Baker, Memphis Baker, Julia Baker, Bethany Baker all of Plankiton, SD, and one great grandson Damon Ray Harman.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make Memorials to First Free Will Baptist Church Building Fund. 420 N. Westover Blvd, Albany, GA 31707.
