Mr. Bobbie E. Fox, 83, of Worth County died Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Wynfield Park Health and Rehabilitation.
There will be a family only service at Floral Memory Gardens.
A native of Bristol, WV, Mr. Fox served in the U. S. Air Force beginning in 1954 and retired as a MSGT with 20 years of service in 1974. He continued his career as a Tech Manual Writer and retired from MCLB, Albany Ga.
He was preceded in death by his wife Genevia G. Fox.
Survivors include his children Kenneth Fox (Rhonda), Robert Fox, Linda Snyder (Terry), Nancy Walters, grandchildren Michael, Jason, Jennifer, Garrett, Katie, great grandchildren Blakely, Michael, Justin.
To sign our online registry, or to send condolences to the family, you may visit Mathews' website at www.mathewsfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.