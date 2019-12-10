Bobbie Jean Ragan Ellis, 89, of Albany, GA died Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Mathews Funeral Home. Rev. Charles Jones will officiate. Interment will follow in Floral Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Born in Junction City, GA, Mrs. Ellis graduated high school in 1947 and then graduated from Perry Business School May 10 1948. She had resided in Albany, GA since 1950 moving here from Morgan, GA. She met her future husband, Roy Max Ellis, and they married in November 11 1957. She worked for nearly 30 years for Lykes Brothers meatpacking and retired from Lowes Home Improvement in 1995 after serving as the office manager for ten years.
She was Methodist by faith and attended Raleigh White Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, Rodolph "Bob" Ragan and Bessie Lou Downs Ragan, a brother, Calvin Ragan, her husband, Roy Max Ellis and a son, David Glenn Ellis.
Survivors include her daughter and son-in law Cindy Granahan and Eric Granahan, Albany, GA, her grand fur baby, Jean-Luc, sister-in-law, Mary Frances Christian, Buford, GA and nephews, Stuart Christian, Buford, GA, Wendell Christian, Dahlonega, GA.
In lieu of flowers those desiring may make memorials in memory of Bobbie Jean Ellis to Albany ARC, 2200 Stuart Ave, Albany, GA 31707.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, December 10, 2019 from 6 to 8 pm at Mathews Funeral Home.
To plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Ellis as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.