Albany, Ga.
Bobbie Rodriguez
Mrs. Bobbie "Gail" Harris Rodriguez, 70, of Albany, passed away Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital.
Funeral services will be conducted at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, in the chapel of Hall and Hall Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior from 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m. Rev. Drew Abercrombie will officiate the service.
Born August 12, 1949, in Hahira, Mrs. Rodriguez was the daughter of the late Hoke and Nancy Maxwell Harris. She spent her years caring for her home and her family whom she adored. She was an avid reader and book lover and in her free time enjoyed traveling, camping, and swimming. Mrs. Rodriguez was of the Pentecostal faith and loved the Lord with all of her heart. A beloved wife, mother, sister, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she will be greatly missed by all.
Survivors include her husband, Hector Rodriguez of Albany; three children, Michael Hogan and his wife Christine of Albany, Sabrina Payne of Leesburg, and Steven Rodriguez of Tampa, FL; brother, Danny Harris and his wife Barbara of Lee County; sisters, Sharon Abercrombie and her husband Gerald of Albany, and Kathi Lewis and her husband Bill of Pensacola, FL; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer, Franky, Brittany, Jonathan, Katie, Zackery, Matt, Ashton, Devin, Lauren, Nathan, and Skyller; and 4 great-grandchildren, Islah, Faithlynn, Abel, and Jace.
Hall and Hall Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Albany, GA
(229) 883-3864
To plant a tree in memory of Bobbie Rodriquez as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.