Tifton, Ga.
Bobbie Jackson (King)
Bobbie King Jackson, 81, of Tifton passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Tift Regional Medical Center. A graveside funeral service will be held for Mrs. Jackson at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday,m February 5, 2020, at Lakeview Memory Gardens in Phenix City, Alabama, where she will be laid to rest. The Rev. Dr. Wayne Roe will officiate.
Born March 2, 1938 in Pike County, Alabama, Mrs. Jackson was the daughter of the late Frank King and Maudie Mae Williams King. Mrs. Jackson was also preceded in death by her husband, John Houston Jackson, who passed away in 2009; and one brother, Earl King. Before retiring, she was a secretary for the University of Georgia Extension Service for Randolph County. She was a faithful supporter of the Atlanta Braves and she was a member of Tifton's First Baptist Church.
Mrs. Jackson is survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Dr. Wendy and Mr. Gerald Harrison of Tifton; one brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Joyce King of Columbus; and two granddaughters, Dr. Rachel Harrison and Sarah Harrison.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Tift County 4-H Foundation, 1468 Carpenter Road South, Tifton, GA 31793; or the Randolph County 4-H Program, 103 East Church Street, Cuthbert, GA 39840.
You may offer condolences to the family at the online guest registry at www.bowen-donaldson.com. Services for the Jackson family are under the care and direction of Bowen-Donaldson Home for Funerals.
