Bobbie Jean Blalack

Bobbie Jean Clark Morrell Blalack, 74, of Leesburg passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at her residence.
Bobbie was born on May 24, 1945 in Ashburn to the late Maxwell and Ella Mae Reynolds Clark. She had worked twenty years for Dr. William Smith, orthopedic surgeon, in Bartlesville, Oklahoma. She moved back to Georgia in 1997 and worked with her son at Mack Salon in Albany. Bobbie loved to collect things. Her collection included Avon Bottles and Beanie Babies. She took a lot of pride in her worked. Bobbie loved kids and special needs children always held a special place in her heart. She loved to make people laugh and had an amazing sense of humor. She was very loving and was a giving person. She always made people around her feel special.
She is survived by her son, Mack Morrell of Cordele; sister, Eloise Clark Carter of Ashburn; grandchild, Sophie McCall of Cordele.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her siblings, Shirley Mae Clark, Mary Van Clark and Maxine Campbell.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, December 13, 2019 at Perry Funeral Chapel with interment to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. The family will greet friends from 12:30 PM until the hour of services Friday at the funeral home.
Perry Funeral Chapel is in charge of arrangements.
Ashburn, GA 31714
(229) 567-3366
perryfuneralchapel.com
